West Virginia Wesleyan College to remain online only for entire fall semester

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Wesleyan College Board of Trustees has voted to extend online learning for the duration of the fall semester.

Earlier this month, Wesleyan opted to begin the semester with online instruction with the possibility of bringing students back to campus on Sept. 7, pending the situation regarding COVID-19.

For the past several weeks, the college has monitored the number of COVID-19 outbreaks that have occurred at other residential campuses across the country, as well as failures of institutions in containing the spread of the disease, according to a press release. After careful consideration of detailed information and input from the administration, faculty and students, the Board of Trustees has concluded that conditions are not yet conducive to support a full return to campus.

“While we know some may be disappointed with this decision, our first priority has always been the

safety of our campus community and the people of Buckhannon and Upshur County,” noted Board Chair Caroline Rapking.

“We remain confident in our ability to deliver the high-quality educational experience that is the hallmark of Wesleyan,” added Rapking. “Our faculty and staff, notorious for their dedication to the success of our students, are committed to delivering an effective online ‘West Virginia Wesleyan experience’ that provides a strong network of support for each and every student.”

The college said it will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation with the aim of returning students to campus as soon as it is sufficiently safe to do so.

Room and board charges for the fall 2020 semester will be removed, according to the release. Financial aid packages for each student receiving Title IV assistance will be re-evaluated as per federal guidelines.