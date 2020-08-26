WVU President Gordon Gee calls on all Mountaineers to approach the new semester with kindness, empathy and transparency

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University President Gordon Gee sent a letter on Wednesday welcoming all students, staff and faculty back to campus.

Starting a new semester in the midst of a pandemic is not an easy task. President Gee calls on all Mountaineers to approach the new semester with empathy, kindness and transparency. In his letter, Gee also sent a special “thanks” to all members who took part in ensuring the safety of everyone, so WVU can continue academics during this time.

His letter highlights how important it is for all Mountaineers to stick together as this semester begins to unfold.

“So, as we begin today, my final note is that we approach the semester with transparency, empathy and kindness. This has been a tumultuous time – and the ambiguity and uncertainty of what lies ahead can be overwhelming and frustrating. Take time to recognize what others may be experiencing, while acknowledging your own capacity for change,” President Gee explained. “If you need assistance – whether it be with your studies, work or health – we have resources for you. Remember that we are family at West Virginia University. We take care of and support each other.”

You can read President Gordon Gee’s full letter, by clicking here.