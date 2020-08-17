WVU warns students of penalties for not following public safety orders, university health and safety guidelines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University is taking enforcement of COVID-19 protocols very seriously this fall.

WVU said it is aware of recent off-campus parties involving students, and the Office of Student Conduct is reviewing the reports from this weekend. The university is stressing that it will not tolerate behaviors that violate local and state public safety orders or WVU’s health and safety guidelines, putting the campus community and the Morgantown area at risk.

Corey Farris

“It was very disappointing to see the reports of numerous parties being held around Morgantown this past weekend,” said Dean of Students Corey Farris. “Being a Mountaineer means living our values. We expect our students to show their respect and appreciation for others by wearing their masks and following the rules. There will be consequences for those who refuse to do the right thing – including expulsion.”

Failure to follow WVU’s health and safety policies or the state and local public health orders, which include a prohibition of social gatherings of more than 25 people, could result in a charge and sanctions under the Student Conduct Code, according to a press release.

“Let me be clear: Reports of inappropriate behaviors and activities will be addressed,” said Farris. “The University is serious about protecting the health and safety of our campus community and has implemented a variety of measures in order to have on-campus classes this fall. If students do not follow the guidelines, then perhaps they are not serious about being on campus for their studies and should re-evaluate their reasons for being here.”

University Police Chief W.P. Chedester

WVU said it is strongly discouraging off-campus parties and gathering in groups, particularly without physical distancing and masks/face coverings. A report of a large gathering or a house party close to campus should be made to University Police at 304-293-COPS. Reports can also be made anonymously through the LiveSafe app.

“We have stepped up patrols on campus, and we are working with our law enforcement partners in Morgantown and Monongalia County to better respond to off-campus incidents,” said WVU Police Chief W.P. Chedester. “Bottom line, our UPD officers are committed to keeping everyone – students, faculty, staff and visitors to our campus – safe.”

