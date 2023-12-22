ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in week 15.

Mike Fenner, Kent Urbanski and Ashley Kaiser break down the latest with the Steelers including this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Bengals at home on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 4:30 p.m. Ahead of the game, ESPN reports Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will be out for Saturday’s game. Coach Mike Tomlin officially named Mason Rudolph as the starter.

Pickett recently underwent surgery on his right ankle less than three weeks ago but returned to practice this week.

Tomlin stated on Monday, “the door was ‘ajar’ for Pickett to play against Cincinnati,” but ruled out the second-year quarterback after Thursday’s practice.