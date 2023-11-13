Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Fresh off the mini bye week with a winning record, the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) cap off their three-game stretch of home games against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (3-5).

The Steelers got some much-needed rest this past week after hanging on for a tough win against the Tennessee Titans last Thursday thanks to some clutch plays by the defense and quarterback Kenny Pickett. The offense as a whole also looked improved gaining 326 total yards after offensive coordinator Matt Canada made the move from the booth to the field.

The Packers started out the year strong with a couple of strong wins but have but cooled off with four straight losses. Last week, they gained some momentum after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at home and will be hoping to bring it with them to the Steel City.

Although no players remain on either team from their Super Bowl 45 match up, Head Coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will certainly be looking for a big win to stay in the AFC playoff race. Coming into this week, all four AFC North teams would qualify for the playoffs.

The Steelers and Packers are set to kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m.

Fan Sound off Segment: Mike asks fans if they think Kenny Pickett is THE guy for the Steelers.

Fan(s) of the Week: This Veterans Weekend we salute all current and former members of the military and thank them for their service and sacrifices including our friends at Military Veterans from Renegade Tailgate who are our Fans of the Week

Catch Tailgate with Jess and watch her make “Shotgun Shells“

Compare your predictions for the game with our crew!