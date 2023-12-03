(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Morale is high in Steeler Nation after the Steelers went on the road and racked up more than 400 yards of offense to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in a pivotal AFC North matchup. Now they return home to take on former Steeler and Erie native James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals.

This season has been one of evaluation for the Cardinals who come into this game with a 2-10 record but have not had all their key offensive players available for most of the year. Since returning to action, quarterback Kyler Murray has helped the Cardinals stay competitive in two of the three games he’s played in thanks to efforts from players like Marquis Brown, James Conner and Trey McBride, all of whom are expected to play against the Steelers.

The Steelers are getting a boost in players returning from injury too with Minkah Fitzpatrick making his return and Montravius Adams being the only true question mark for the Steelers. Injuries to starters have allowed other players such as Mycal Walker and Trenton Thompson to step up and fill their role.

The Steelers offense however will be looking to replicate their success from last week after accumulating 400-yards of offense but only 16 points against the Bengals. Now they face a Cardinals defense that has given up the second most rush yards and 21 passing touchdowns this year.

The Steelers and Cardinals kick off at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

Fan Sound Off Segment: We ask fans how much pressure Kenny Pickett is under with the end of the year in sight.

Fan(s) of the Week: Thomas Ziegler from Crittenden, KY. Thomas is 25 and his dad’s a Steelers fan, so it was a no-brainer growing up rooting on the Black & Gold. He fell in love with the team getting older because of the player dedication around the Steelers between the coaches, players, and fans. Going to the game with two of his best friends from college. Thomas even recruited a buddy to root for the Steelers in that Cincinnati game, and they’ve convinced him the Black & Gold Nation. He tries to make it to at least three or four games each season, he says, and enjoys bringing family and friends to the games.

Remember, if you’d like to be nominated or want to nominate someone you know, head over to the Black & Gold Today Facebook or be like Thomas and show up and have a lot of good stuff to say!

Catch Tailgatin’ with Jess and watch her make Lasagna Cups

Compare your prediction for the big game with our crew!