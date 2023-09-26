(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– It’s rivalry week in Pittsburgh. After a rough outing against the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Steelers are looking to rebound against their division rival in the Cleveland Browns at home Monday night who are coming off a dismantling of the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Steelers aren’t panicking, avoiding and 0-2 start is critical in the NFL as only 31 teams have made the playoffs after an 0-2 start since 1990. The Cincinnati Bengals were the only 0-2 team to make the playoffs last year after the NFL schedule was expanded to 17 games.

The game is set to kick off Monday night at 8:15 p.m. on WJET JET 24.

