Restaurant Road Trip: Scoops and Joy
Monongalia County Commission names September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Monongalia County Commission working to enact subdivision ordinance
Harrison Co. Board of Health votes to end needle exchange program
West Virginia OMEGA raises nearly fifty thousand for Children's Home Society
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
New Mexico company chosen to build 11 miles of border wall
Trending Stories
Antero idles $300 million Clearwater facility
2 picked up on drug charges after troopers receive larceny call from Weston Walmart
Case against man charged with sexual assault on Kentucky minor sent to circuit court
Work on Charles Pointe retail development set to begin immediately
The Cooking Goth makes Good Guys cereal bars
Digital Exclusive: Students forced to repaint “Trump” parking spot due to school policy
Fairmont man found in parked car after firing gun at ex-girlfriend, police say
25 Fairmont Regional Medical Center employees laid off
Marion County woman accused of locking child in room faces child neglect charge
Weather