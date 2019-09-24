PHOTOS: Border Patrol agents showcase border wall in California

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) -- U.S. Border Patrol Agents Justin Castregon and Jarrett Decker were atop a bluff on Monday morning that overlooks Imperial Beach and a border wall that juts into the Pacific Ocean, when Paul, a tourist, came up to them and asked if he had permission to talk to them and apologized for being in a restricted area.

The gentleman was with his 84-year-old father-in-law and elderly mother-in-law who he said were visiting from Albania. The elderly gentleman had trouble walking and used a cane, and although there were signs posted indicating this area is closed to the public on weekdays -- except for those who hike up a half-mile hill -- Agent Castregon smiled and kindly looked the other way as Paul’s car was parked in the lot.