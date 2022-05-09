SUTTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police has released the name of a man who was found dead in Braxton County last week.

According to a release from the Sutten detachment of the State Police, Braxton County 911 reported a call of a body being found on Salt Lick Road.

Troopers did not immediately identify the man’s body, but after investigation, troopers that the Medical Examiner’s Office identified it as 18-year-old Isaac Canterbury from the St. Albans area.

According to the release, State Police have identified persons of interest, and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Sutten West Virginis State police at 304-765-2101.