SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you were in Braxton County, like for the West Virginia Bigfoot Festival, you might want to check your lottery tickets.

According to a Facebook post from the West Virginia Lottery, Barbara L. purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Sutton over the weekend. The winning ticket was purchased at Little General #5285, which is along Interstate 79 between Sutton and Flatwoods.

The winning numbers from Monday’s drawing were 6, 28, 39, 43, and 54, and the Power Play number was 6. After no jackpot winner was drawn on Monday, the Powerball Jackpot now climbs to $462 million.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday, at 11 p.m.