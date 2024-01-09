BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Upper Gassaway Bridge in Braxton County was brought down in an explosion on Tuesday.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the demolition of the Upper Gassaway Bridge has been in the making since 2016, when it became “apparent that the bridge was in need of replacement.” Highway officials said the narrow bridge across the Elk River saw about 1,900 cars a day.

In 2020, Orders Construction was given more than $4.7 million to build a new bridge and destroy the old one.

After the new bridge opened in 2023, the old one was due to be brought down. On Tuesday, crews put explosive charges on the bridge built in 1935.

The WVDOH said, “The charges sliced like a knife through the steel trusses on the bridge, allowing it to fall harmlessly into the churning waters of the Elk.”

