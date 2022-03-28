BURNSVILLE, W.Va. – A Braxton County man can now say he’s caught the largest musky ever recorded in West Virginia history.

In the early morning hours of March 19, 2022, Luke King decided to head to the Little Kanawha River at the Burnsville Dam to relax and do some fishing, with a planned trip to the grocery store afterward.

However, he wouldn’t make that trip to the grocery store. Instead, he found himself hanging on to a fish for around four hours.

King said it took him about one minute and thirty seconds to reel the fish in. Once he had it, he knew it was a big fish–but he didn’t know just how big.

“When I seen the size of her head, I knew she was a special fish because, like I said, I’ve caught fish just a few inches shorter, and that one, everything was so much bigger on that one than what a fish two or three inches shorter would be,” said King.

His next task was to get someone from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to come to certify the catch as the largest.

It took several hours, but by just after noon, a DNR officer was able to come by and certified that it was, in fact, the longest catch in West Virginia at 55 inches long. The previous record was 54 inches long.

However, weight became another obstacle that the musky had to endure. The DNR officer who responded didn’t have a certified scale with him, so the fish, King and the DNR officer traveled to Gassaway for the fish to be weighed on a certified scale.

The musky weighed in at 51 pounds, beating the previous record of 49 pounds.

King said while he didn’t make it to the grocery store that day, he’s happy to be the record holder and said it’s “indescribable”.