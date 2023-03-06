BURNSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Beginning Monday, March 6, the boat ramp at Burnsville Lake in the Riffle Run Day Use area will be closed for dredging, per a release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps will be working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) to dredge the Riffle Run Day Use area located behind the Burnsville Dam. The Corps did not give a completion date but did say that another announcement would be made when the work is finished.

The release said that once dredging is completed, fishermen will be able to launch fishing boats at the Riffle Run Day Use Area Boat Launch. To learn more, contact the Burnsville Lake Office at 304- 853-2371.