SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information after a theft that happened early Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, deputies are looking for 27-year-old Roy Benton Moore after he allegedly entered a storage unit and stole approximately $1,500 of copper wire. The department said the theft happened as approximately 3:18 a.m. on May 18, but did not specify a location.

Roy Benton Moore (Courtesy: Braxton County Sheriff’s Department)

Moore is wanted for entering without breaking and grand larceny, which is a felony. Anyone with information on Moore’s location should contact the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department at 304-765-5124. Moore is described as a white man with brown hair who stands at 5’11”.

The department warned that their usual number, 304-765-3308, is not working at this time. All tips will remain anonymous, the post said.