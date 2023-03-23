SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning to the public on Wednesday via its Facebook page of scammers calling local residents and pretending to be a deputy.

According to the post, several complaints were received by the Sheriff’s Department from residents who said they received a call from an individual claiming to be Deputy Andrew Moore with the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department. The department said that its does not have anyone with this name on its staff and that the callers are scammers.

After calling, the scammers claim that there is a warrant for the resident’s arrest for failure to appear in court or for missing jury duty. They claim that the residents must make a payment to the department over the phone or they will send deputies to arrest them. None of which is true or accurate.

The department said that the number used by the scammer is 304-666-3888. The department advised the public to never give out personal or financial information over the phone to unsolicited callers and that legitimate law enforcement agencies will never request money over the phone.