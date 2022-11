GASSAWAY, W.Va. – The Braxton County Community Based VA Outpatient Clinic in Gassaway will be temporarily closed due to planned construction starting Nov. 10. The clinic will remain closed until Nov. 15 and will resume operations on Nov. 16.

Those who need to make, change or cancel an appointment, should call (304) 623-3461.

The Veterans Crisis Line will still be available by dialing 988.