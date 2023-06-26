SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The occasional shower didn’t dampen the festivities at the 2023 West Virginia Bigfoot Festival over the weekend in Sutton, West Virginia. Thousands of visitors from across the country descended on the Braxton County town—from New Hampshire all the way to Idaho.

The event is organized primarily by the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum which opened in 2021. Laurel Petolicchio and her son David started the museum, and he wanted to have a festival to celebrate the grand opening of the museum. The only problem—the grand opening date was only three weeks away. Although she was doubtful they could pull it off in time, it ended up being a huge success, and this year marked the third installment for the festival.

Attendees could check out any of the dozens of vendors, visit the free Bigfoot Museum, or participate in the bigfoot calling contest. You can watch the winning call and a 12 News personal favorite call in the video players below.

Audrey Bock, the winner of the bigfoot calling contest said the key is to just give it everything you got. “Just like, call from the depths of your stomach and then just like, let it all out. You have to channel your inner bigfoot,” Bock said.

The West Virginia Bigfoot Museum has one of the largest public collections of bigfoot casts in the world, but in case you got bored, the Flatwoods Monster Museum was only a few blocks away.

For updates on the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum, or for dates on when the next bigfoot festival is going to be held, you can follow the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum on Facebook.