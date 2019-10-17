Forestry conference discusses health and preservation of WV forests

FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Forestry officials and landowners gathered in Flatwoods for a conference on forest sustainability Thursday.

The West Virginia Board of Registration of Foresters, the Division of Forestry, and the WVU Extension Service teamed up to discuss ways to improve forest resilience.

Speakers came from around the country to help preserve one of the state’s most important natural resources.

“The real impact of talking about ideas like forest resilience has to do with getting used to these ideas and ways we hold our forest, ways we understand it,” said Dave McGill with the WVU Extension.

“This is your daily life, whether you have an earthworm in your garden or in your woods will determine what you enjoy next spring, what is flowering there or not,” added presenter Bernd Blossey.

Participants also discussed climate change and the effect it has on those woodlands.