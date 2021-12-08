Man dead in I-79 semi collision in Braxton County

SUTTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have confirmed that a man died in a two-vehicle accident in Braxton County.

According to a press release, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:50 am, a trooper with the State Police was dispatched to a vehicle collision with injuries and a death on Interstate 79 at mile marker 81-mile involving a semi-truck and an SUV.

The deceased has been identified as 35 year old, Donte Pierre Arthur Lewis Mapp Jr. of Eastman, Georgia. Mapp was the driver of the SUV, according to the press release.

Two other passengers from the SUV were transported to Braxton Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was transported to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.