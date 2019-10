GASSAWAY, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank is asking for help from hunters around the state in feeding those in need.

The Hunters Helping the Hungry program has asked hunters to donate the venison from deer they hunt to the food bank.

Hunters donated 685 deer in 2018, providing nearly 25,000 meals for West Virginians in need.

You can find more information on the program, including how to donate, by clicking here.