GASSAWAY, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank has donated a truckload of goods to Eastern Kentucky to support flood victims.

The Food Bank is part of the Feeding America Network and each food bank helps each other state in their time of need.

During the 2012 derecho and the 2016 flood in West Virginia, Feeding America food banks across the country banded together and supported West Virginia when it needed it the most.

“Feeding America banded together and they supported West Virginia, so it is only right to do the same and make sure they have what they need for their struggling families,” said Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank. “We are here for everyday disasters, we are here for this big traumatic flooding, all the different things that happen across our country is what we are here for.”

Mountaineer Food Bank warehouse with pallets waiting to go to Kentucky. (WBOY Image)

Part of the 21 pallets heading to Kentucky. (WBOY Image.)

truckload of goods going to Kentucky. (WBOY Image)

Food Bank items going to those in need. (WBOY Image)

A truck at the Mountaineer Food Bank like the one that will carry the food items to Ky. (WBOY Image)

Mountaineer Food Bank is a member of Feeding America. (WBOY Image.)

Mountaineer Food Bank mission statement. (WBOY Image.)

Twenty-one pallets of water bottles and various food items will be sent to Gods Pantry Food Bank in Eastern Kentucky to help in their time of need.

Morrison said, “West Virginia did have some of that flooding and we are certainly supporting our neighboring food bank in Huntington and West Virginia VOAB by providing them water and supplies, so it is important that we take care of our folks here in West Virginia as well.”

To make a donation and help Gods Pantry Food Bank in Eastern Kentucky click here.

If you would like to support the Mountaineer Food Bank and help out local West Virginians, you can make a donation by clicking here.