Mountaineer Food Bank receives $9 million donation

GASSAWAY, W.Va. – A major food bank in the state has received its single largest donation ever.

Just before Christmas, the Mountaineer Food Bank received $9 million from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

Officials with the food bank said they were informed just before the holiday that they made the cut out of thousands of organizations around the country.

They explained that the money will go a long way to help the food banks many efforts to fight hunger.

“We will be working together as a team and with our board and with everyone trying to figure out the best way to use this gift to make a big impact on West Virginia,” explained Gabri Bonazzo, Communications Director for the food bank.

The Mountaineer Food Bank serves 48 of the 55 counties in the state.