Mountaineer Food Bank receives donation from national company

GASSAWAY, W.Va. – Mountaineer Food Bank worked with a national company to help local people in need.

Mountaineer Food Bank received a donation of 33,863 meals from Kraft Heinz. The meals were an excess supply of frozen soups from the company that were shipped from Illinois.

The effort is part of the company’s commitment to eradicating global hunger. Kraft Heinz partnered with Feeding America during the pandemic when they realized eating habits had changed and they began having an excess supply of some items that weren’t selling.

“Instead of sending that to the landfill … we partnered with Feeding America to publish a list of all this available inventory we had,” said Senior Manager of Sales Operations at Kraft Heinz, Sean Madison. “We said ‘hey this is perfectly good inventory. We want to do this before it becomes an issue, before we have to potentially throw it away’, and Mountaineer Food Bank kind of answered the phone and they were one of our first partners that we shipped our first truckload of frozen soup to.”

Madison said the donation goes toward all of their goals as a company.

“We have ESG (Environmental Social Governance) goals that really govern our ways of doing business in a morally sound way and just doing good for society and making sure that we contribute less and less to food waste issues throughout the country is one of those responsibilities that we have as a major CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) and food manufacturer in the country,” Madison said. “And to do so and by helping our neighbors out is just the best way we could possibly do that, and partners like Feeding America and Mountaineer Food Bank are the ways that we pull that off.”

In honor of Hunger Action Month in September, the Kraft Heinz company donated over 700,000 meals to food pantries in 16 locations across the nation. The company has set a goal to alleviate hunger by providing 1.5 billion meals to people in need by 2025.