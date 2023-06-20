SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Bigfoot Festival is set to take place this weekend in Braxton County, and residents and attendees should be aware that several roads will be closed for the event.

The Downtown Sutton Facebook page announced that the following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24:

Main Street from 2nd to 5th Street

North Hill Road coming off Town Hill from 3rd Street to Riverview Drive

4th Street from Main Street to Riverview Drive

Additionally, the post said that North Haymond Avenue will be a two-way street during the event.

Festivalgoers and locals can enjoy vendors, food, Bigfoot researchers, art, live music, a bigfoot calling contest and a visit to the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum during the festival. More information on the festival is available at the official West Virginia Bigfoot Festival Facebook page.