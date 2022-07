SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Braxton County-area veterans will have the opportunity to voice their concerns to senior Veterans Administration (VA) officials on Friday, July 15.

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the Braxton County Senior Citizens Center are hosting a Veteran Town Hall that will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans, their families and beneficiaries are welcome.

The town hall will be at the Braxton County Senior Citizens Center at 23 Senior Center Dr. in Sutton.