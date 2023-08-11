SUTTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a successful festival in June this year, Bigfoot Festival organizers have decided to make the next year’s event even bigger.

According to a Facebook post by the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum, in 2024, the event will take place from Thursday, June 27 to Saturday, June 29 and will have “double the vendors, new workshops, new activities, great speakers, and much much more!” This is the first time that the festival will span three days.

After this story’s publication, the museum also announced that the location of the festival will be moving. For the past three years, it has been held in downtown Sutton in Braxton County, but next year, the event will take place at Holly-Gray Park.

“This new location, just a few minutes outside of Downtown Sutton, will allow us to have DRAMATICALLY more parking, vendors, food trucks, speakers, and activities! We have the ability to really highlight Braxton County on the national stage!” said another Facebook post.

The Sutton festival kicked off in 2021 and has been slowly growing ever since, with thousands of people from across the country attending in 2023.

For the most up-to-date information, follow the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum on social media.