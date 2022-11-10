GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A grocery store in Braxton County that was set to close in 2023 will keep its doors open.

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division said on Thursday that the Gassaway Kroger location will not close in January of 2023 as previously reported.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue operating for the next year,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “We are grateful to our customers and community for their continued support and patronage of our store and look forward to working together to improve the economic viability of this store location.”

In late October, Kroger said the store would close after “several years of poor performance and profitability.

“This is very welcome news for Gassaway and the entire region,” said Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). “I greatly appreciate Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community. When I found out that the Gassaway location was scheduled to close, I immediately engaged with Kroger and asked they reassess their decision. I’m very thankful for the outcome, and I look forward to visiting with Kroger employees and leadership very soon.”

The Gassaway store is the smallest of the 109 Kroger stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division and employs 52 associates.