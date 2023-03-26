BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are investigating after two people died in an alleged murder-suicide in the Sutton area of Braxton County.

According to WVSP, troopers and Braxton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting on Friday, March 24, at Edgewood Acres in Sutton.

Authorities said at the scene, they found two people who had been shot on the home’s front porch. Troopers said the patients were in critical condition, and authorities began to provide first aid until medics arrived.

Troopers said both people were taken to a hospital, but later died of their injuries. According to the WVSP, the two people who died have been identified as Lorelei King, 41, and Leo Raymond King, 63.

Through the preliminary investigation, troopers said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation and “appears to be a murder-suicide.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, contact the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. If you or someone you known may be in need of suicide prevention help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.