WV Woodland Owners Forest Business Conference held in Braxton County

Forest near Bickle Knob showing trail leading into beautiful forest with just a little fog and mist in the background. Foreground of wildflowers and tree with hollow trunk

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Sutton/Braxton County West Virginia University Extension Services and the West Virginia Board of Registration for Foresters teamed up to sponsor a conference in Braxton County today.

The WV Woodland Owners Forest Business Conference focused on teaching people and industries that own ten acres or more about different legal, financial and estate issues including selling timber and what to do in case of fire or storm damage.

“Woodland ownership is pretty complex and so there is all sorts of things that come daily almost to woodland owners. Storm happens, clearing land, road maintenance and those types of things and there’s people out there that can help them but sometimes it’s hard to find,” said Dave McGill, a WVU Forestry Extension Specialist.

For more information, contact Dave McGill at dmcgill@mail.wvu.edu, or call 304-293-5930 or 304-293-2441