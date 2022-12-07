The three people that the Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department asking for the help of the public to identify three people as it investigates a battery complaint.

The police department said that the battery incident happened at the Main Street Station on Saturday, Dec. 3.

It released photos of the three individuals. Two of them appear to be male and one of them appears to be female. All of them are wearing light-colored shirts in the photos.

Pictures of the three people that the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to identify in connection to a battery investigation. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department.

Anyone who is able to identify them is asked by the Bridgeport Police Department to contact Officer Thomas at 304-848-6109.