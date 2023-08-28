Celebrating Italian History

In the early 1900s, there was an influx of Italian immigrants making their was to West Virginia, who spread predominantly in Marion, Harrison, Tucker, Randolph, Preston, Monongalia and McDowell counties.

We can thank Italian immigrants for much of the growth of West Virginia; their hard work and determination embodies the spirit of the Mountain State. WBOY will be highlighting and celebrating the Italian history of north central West Virginia with stories and programs that show the unique Italian influence in the area.