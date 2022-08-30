WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Anna Cardelli is from California but now calls Lewis County home. And she wanted to try and make her new home a better place.

“I’m the Vice President of the Weston Historic Landmark Commission. That takes up a lot of my time. I work with Lewis County First and the City of Weston, primarily,” Cardelli said.

Through her work with Lewis County First, she found out that Weston’s Old Hill Cemetery, where many of the city’s founders are buried, was falling apart after volunteering with a clean-up day.

“It’s been neglected for a long time. A really long time. Really, to no fault of anybody’s, it’s not used anymore, and it needs a lot of love,” Cardelli said.

Tim Miley and Anna Cardelli (WBOY Image)

Cardelli started giving the cemetery the love it needed, and it even won her an award: the Historic Landscape Restoration Award from the Preserve WV AmeriCorps program.

“We’ve been working on identifying a lot of vacant or unmarked graves,” Cardelli said. “We’re also working on trying to fix a bunch of broken headstones, fix the fence, fix the road going up to it in conjunction with the City of Weston, the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, The West Virginia Humanities Council. We’ve been very, very fortunate to have a lot of great support.”

Cardelli mentioned that a storm recently caused damage at Old Hill Cemetery, causing some things to have to start at square one. However, as a historian, Cardelli enjoys working on the cemetery.

“For me, I like the history. I like seeing stuff, you know, preserved. That way, when my kids are my age, they’ll be able to come here and understand what used to be here,” Cardelli said.

Anna Cardelli (WBOY Image)

There are other projects Cardelli works with, including working on the Little Brick Building in downtown Weston, grant writing, restoration work and holding concerts in Holt Square in Weston.

For her work for several projects in Lewis County, Anna Cardelli is our Celebrating Volunteer for the month of August, earning $500 from the Miley Legal Group that she plans to put towards the Weston Historic Landmark Commission.