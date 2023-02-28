CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ashley Rhodes is a volunteer with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties. She loves to do anything she can, mainly working behind the scenes.

“We just come up, we organize things, and we give our time if there’s anything food drives, or for the Day of Action, I think we cleaned up a lot of trash,” Rhodes said.

Ashley Rhodes (WBOY Image)

Rhodes said that the Day of Action is actually her favorite thing to volunteer at every year.

“The Day of Action is cool just because you get a different experience with a ton of people from the community,” Rhodes said. “You’re out there, and hopefully you are inspiring more people to come out next year.”

WBOY participated in the United Way’s Day of Action last year for Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day to give back to the community.

WBOY helps United Way clean up litter in Clarksburg for Founder’s Day of Caring

Rhodes is also trying to inspire her daughter by bringing her along for many activities.

“I really tried to do that with her so she can have that selfless volunteerism instilled in her at a young age,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes realizes that volunteering can be difficult to do sometimes, but affirms that it’s something she enjoys doing.

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (WBOY Image)

“Wayne [Worth], the chairman for this year, he always says ‘what is your why?’. My why is because I’m able to,” Rhodes said. “Every day that I get up and that God blesses me, that I’m able to get out and share the love with people, give my time. As long as I’m able to do that, I will.”

But why the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties?

“The United Way is wonderful to work with. If you just ‘hey, here’s when I am available’, they will work around that. I love Aimee and Brad. They’re fantastic to work with, and they truly have a selfless heart,” Rhodes said. “So, it’s wonderful to be on their team and serve when I can.”

Celebrating Volunteers: Ashley Rhodes (WBOY Image)

For Rhodes’ work with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, the Miley Legal Group has donated $500 to the organization on behalf of Rhodes.

If you have a volunteer from north central West Virginia who deserves to be honored, you can submit them here or email your nomination to HBenda@wboy.com.