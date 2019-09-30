Celebrating Volunteers: Chuck Redslob

Each month WBOY teams up with the Miley Legal Group to recognize people in our community who work to make it a better place.

This month we recognize Chuck Redslob for his life-changing impact as a wish granting volunteer.

“To see the excitement in these kids thinking this wish is coming true today. It’s absolutely exciting for me, I love it to death,” Redslob said.

Chuck Redslob has volunteered with the Make-A-Wish foundation since 1994.

“Years ago when I was working, I’m retired now. When I was working, I was in a Rotary Club and we had a speaker from Make A Wish and the more he spoke the more I thought this sounds like something I would like to get into.”

Flash forward to 2019 Redslob volunteers 40-80 hours a week and has granted a total of 142 wishes.

“I try to just relate to these kids, whether they are two or 15. I have really enjoyed this. It’s been of the most meaningful things I have done in my life.”

Make-A-Wish relies on community members like Redslob to volunteer their time and compassion to help transform the lives of wish kids and their families.

Jackie Auten, Make A Wish Regional Manager, Northern West Virginia explained, “Truly honored, that out of all the non-profits he could volunteer for he choose us, out of the goodness of his heart. He is just absolutely incredible. From airport greetings to speaking at events to just rolling with the punches, he is always there for us.”

Redslob has some advice for anyone thinking about volunteering.

“Give yourself sometime because when I first became involved I didn’t know how much time it would take. ‘Would it be 10 hours a week, 10 hours a month?’ I had no idea. I was told it’s up to you as the volunteer to decide. Since then I have been working on wishes and fundraising things like that.”

Thanks to the Miley Legal Group‘s donation of $500, Make-A-Wish will continue its efforts of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.