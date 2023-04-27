MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — David Keers has been volunteering his time with WVU Medicine’s Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center and the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute for eight years.

“It’s been a good exercise for me. I’m crushing my ego a little bit and not being such a self-centered individual. I get to come in and help people maybe change the way they think about what’s going on in their life,” Keers said.

He works with patients going through cancer treatment and those suffering from alcohol or drug addiction. For the cancer center, he takes lunches to patients and at both places, he lends a listening ear.

“I go over, and I just talk to them, and I say ‘Hey look, there are services here provided that can either help you get into some sort of rehab center, maybe some sort of sober living, also help you with housing,'” Keers said. “Some people are homeless. All these services are here at the hospital.”

Keers is a recovering addict himself, and both of his parents have passed away from cancer, so having these two disciplines in the hospital means so much to him.

“To be able to talk to someone and say ‘Hey look, there’s going to be life after this,” Keers said. “This isn’t the end for you. The whole world is conspiring to help you.’ That starts to change the way they think about what’s going on with them and whatever their condition may be. You can see that, right? Boom. Right there, and they get a little hope, a little life.”

And while Keers is helping patients, patients are also helping Keers.

“It may appear that I’m trying to help you, but a lot of times, people are helping me more than I’m helping them. It’s a great experience of course, and that’s what the world is about. My message is just ‘the whole world conspiring to help you,'” Keers said.

Fitting for May as its Mental Health Awareness Month, the Miley Legal Group has donated $500 to the Friends of WVU Hospitals to support the volunteer organization continuing its work thanks to the work of Keers.

“It’s great. I appreciate Miley Legal Group putting a little something out there,” Keers said. “And hopefully, we’ll get some more lunches on the cancer unit.”