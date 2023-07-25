CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — When it comes to volunteer work, Oscar Wilde once said that “the smallest act of kindness is [are] worth more than the grandest intention.” A local woman is displaying this idea right in her community.

On this month’s Celebrating Volunteers segment, 12 News is showcasing Kim Conrad for her acts of kindness in volunteering with the non-profit charity, K9 Advocates. Conrad said that she has always wanted to work in law enforcement and absolutely loves animals, so when she heard about K9 Advocates, she instantly wanted to help the organization out.

Conrad helps set up tables at fundraising events, as well as promoting the organization for the work they do in creating and maintaining a relationship between local businesses, members of the community, and law enforcement K9 teams.

Vests and leashes, which are a part of the equipment K9 Advocates raises funds to purchase. (Courtesy: K9 Advocates)

When it comes to her “why” for helping the K9s, Conrad told 12 News, “I help the dogs – the k9 dogs – because when you think about it, in a dangerous situation, the dogs are always the ones first through the door, so they need safety equipment, they need to be protected, they need those bulletproof vests and the leashes. They need all of that, to help keep them safe and to help protect their handlers.”

K9 Filou with his vest and leash. (Courtesy: Sweet Nothings by Stevie Marie)

While Kim Conrad has said her pride and joy is in helping K9 advocates, she also enjoys donating her time to the annual “Ride for Life” event, by taking pictures while everyone is filing in and getting everything they need. However, her reason for helping this organization hits closer to her heart.

“The Ride for Life is about cancer, and my mother died of cancer, and right now I have another family member that’s suffering with cancer now too. So the Ride for Life is a good thing,” Conrad said.

Kim Conrad getting tickets ready during this year’s Charity Golf Tournament. (WBOY Image)

Conrad is still working to better her community as the last fundraising event she donated her time to was the K9 Advocates Second Annual Charity Golf Tournament that took place on July 21.