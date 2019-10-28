Celebrating Volunteers: Kim Riley and Sherry Belldina

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that travels across West Virginia, offering breast cancer screening in a comfortable, convenient environment.

“A lot of people don’t realize one in eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime, that’s significant,” explained Kim Riley, Bonnie’s Bus Volunteer.

Kim Riley and Sherry Belldina have made it their mission to provide women in rural areas access to mammograms.

Sherry said, “Bonnie’s Bus has been coming to Preston County to two locations for nine years now. We have had multiple multiple success stories. I advocate everyday for the importance for women to get a mammogram and for the use of Bonnie’s Bus. “

In the last three years the women have raise more than $28,000 for Bonnie’s Bus.

“If you have the time you should volunteer because Bonnie’s Bus means a lot to a lot of women. They find breast cancer in women who would have other wise gone undetected because they would have never gotten a mammogram. Even if you can volunteer an hour that hour is priceless,” explained Kim.

The 2020 Bonnie’s Bus schedule has been released for a complete list, click here.

Sherry said, “In March we will be here in Preston County at the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department and in April we will have the bus at the Bruceton Mills United Methodist Church, if they need an appointment they can give me a call. “