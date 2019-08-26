Celebrating Volunteers: Mimi & Dave Riffle

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.- As we continue our series of honoring the volunteers in our communities, we highlight two volunteers with the Buckhannon Upshur 4H Archery, Mimi and Dave Riffle.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s something I was taught, just help out, someone has to do it,” said Dave.

Mimi and Dave Riffle volunteer with the Upshur County High School Band, 4H, and Buckhannon Upshur Archery.

Mimi explained, “Some of them{students} call me their archery mom, some call me their band mom. Watching them succeed or to push themselves to get to the level they want to achieve is a great joy, whether it’s my child or someone else’s child. I have a seat that’s right beside me and they know I can come over sit next to mom and she’s going to listen and she’s going to tell me to suck it up. There’s always tomorrow. You can’t get better if you have a negative attitude you just have to think positive and keep pushing.”

The archery season is over for now, but it will start again the first week of November.

“These kids, they can’t play an instrument, they can’t play football or basketball, it’s a sport for everyone. They can come out and in just a few minutes we can have them hitting the target,” Dave said.

Even though Mimi and Dave volunteer year round to improve the lives of hundreds of kids in Upshur County, the couple was surprised when they were nominated as August’s Celebrating Volunteer.

“Shocked and blown away because my husband does a lot of the stuff in the front and I’m more the behind the scenes girl. I’m the one doing paperwork, text messages, and phone calls and I’m like wow, somebody recognized us that we do all this work. We don’t do it for the recognition, we do it for the kids to see what their futures can hold. It’s watching them achieve and do things that makes it worth it in the long run,” Mimi said.

Thanks to the Miley Legal Group the Buckhannon Upshur Archery team will receive a $500 donation.