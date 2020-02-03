Celebrating Volunteers: Retired fire fighter finds a new way to support his community

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – WBOY is grateful for community members who strive to make a difference, in this month’s celebrating volunteers, we are thanking a retired fire fighter who continues to stay involved in his community.

Derek Mcintyre has been an active part of the Shinnston community for two decades.

Since retiring from the Shinnston Fire Department after 22 years of service, Mcintyre has taken over a new role as the President of Shinnston Little League.

“We provide kids with a safe drug free environment where they’re learning, they’re mentoring and we can help them through life in general, it’s just not about baseball, it’s about helping kids in general,” said Mcintyre.

Shinnston Little League is made up of 220 athletes, from t-ball to senior league, who have won back to back state tiles throughout the past two years.

When asked about his favorite part of being involved in little league, Mcintyre said nothing beats the feeling of coaching a child and watching them get better.

“When it clicks and they do something and they know they’ve been working really hard at it, they get so excited and you get so excited,” saaid Mcintyre.

Thanks to the Miley Legal Group‘s donation of $500, Shinnston Little League will use the money for registration fees that many children cannot afford.