FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — November is National Veterans and Military Families Month and in honor of it, the Miley Legal Group has selected Scarlet Kennedy as this month’s Celebrating Volunteers recipient.

Scarlet Kennedy currently volunteers at the Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VFW Post 7048 in Fairmont and has been doing so for around seven years. During her time volunteering, Kennedy has served many positions including District President and Auxiliary President, and she now serves as the WV VFW Auxiliary Department’s Junior Vice President.

Kennedy told 12 News that she does many things to help her post including:

Fundraising

Doing events to benefit those in need

Educating people on the Buddy Poppy Program

Boosting membership for the National Home

Spreading awareness for scholarships in schools

John Kennedy, Scarlet’s Father in his Marine uniform. (Courtesy: Scarlet Kennedy)

While discussing her volunteer time, Kennedy shared what ultimately brought her to Post 7048. “When my dad passed away, the VFW and members of the Honor Guard came to my father’s funeral and after that, I come here and became a member, and they’ve become like my family. So, my dad brought me here,” she said.

Kennedy’s father, John Kennedy was a Cuban Missile Crisis and Korean War veteran who made bullets and was even a firefighter through the United States Navy. Kennedy’s father may have led her to Post 7048, but what keeps her volunteering is what matters most. She told 12 News that she does not think it is much of veterans to ask to be given back to because they fought for our freedom and have sacrificed in many ways, so why would we not give back to them?

Miley Legal Group donated a $500 check to Kennedy for the Hershel “Woody” Williams Memorial Run that is put on by Post 7048 as a way of giving back to those who give back so graciously. The Memorial Run is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2024.

Tim Miley giving a check to Scarlet Kennedy for the Hershel “Woody” Williams Memorial Run. (Courtesy: Miley Legal Group)

Scarlet Kennedy with Hershel “Woody” Williams. (Courtesy: Scarlet Kennedy)

When asked how it felt for the volunteer work Kennedy has done, she said “I feel very honored but it’s not only just for me, it’s for all the people that help me do all the things that I do for this Post, for the people, for the community, for the families of the veterans. It’s not just me, I can’t do it without their help.”

For future events, fundraisers, and more information on the Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VFW Post 7048, you can visit their Facebook Page.

