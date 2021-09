CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Every Monday and Wednesday, WBOY is featuring animals from local animal shelters and humane societies for our annual, “Clear the Shelters,” event running through Sept. 19. This week’s guest is Eloise.

Eloise is a 4-year-old female Siamese and Snowshoe mix. At about 18 pounds, Eloise is a beautiful gentle giant.

For more information about adopting Eloise and other shelter animals, contact the Humane Society of Harrison County at 304-592-1600.