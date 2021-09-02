CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Meet Hamlet

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Every Monday and Wednesday, WBOY is featuring animals from local animal shelters and humane societies for our annual, “Clear the Shelters,” event running through September 19th.

Meet Hamlet!

Hamlet comes to us from the Doddridge County Humane Society in salem.

He’s a four-month-old shih tzu/beagle mix.

He also has siblings that are also up for adoption.

Hamlet has a sweet nature, is playful, and would make a great addition to the family.

For more information about adopting Hamlet or one of his brothers or sisters, please contact the Doddridge County Humane Society at 304-782-4900