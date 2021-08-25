Clear the Shelters: Meet Lotus

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – WBOY is partnering with local shelters in our area for our annual “Clear the Shelters” event running through Sept. 19th. Every Monday and Wednesday on WBOY, we will be featuring a special guest on our newscast!

Wednesday, we welcomed Lotus to WBOY.

She came all the way from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control to say hello to us.

Lotus is a 2-year-old Domestic Short Hair and Tabby mix. She is very kind and curious and loves belly rubs, treats and jumping off of things.

She is spayed and looking for her fur-ever home, so if you’re a family looking to adopt a cat – you’re in luck, because Lotus is a great cat looking for a family.

For more information about adopting Lotus, please call Lewis-Upshur Animal Control at 304-472-3865 or you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories