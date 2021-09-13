Clear the Shelters: Meet Meowly Cyrus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – WBOY continues its partnership with local shelters for our annual Clear the Shelters event running until Sept. 19.

Every Monday and Wednesday, we’ve been featuring special guests on our show, which continues as we introduce you to Harrison County Humane Society’s own…Meowly Cyrus.

Meowly Cyrus is a 14-week old kitten coming to us from The Humane Society of Harrison County in Shinnston. Living up to her namesake, she’s a bit of a talker. Very, social and outgoing. She loves everyone — especially other cats, dogs and kids. She would be a great family member or an excellent companion.

For more information about adopting Meowly Cyrus, please contact the Harrison County Humane Society at (304) 592-1600.