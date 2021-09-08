CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Meet Shasta

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We’d like to introduce you to our special guest this evening; meet Shasta.

Shasta is a two-year-old calico special needs cat who is visiting us from the “Animal Friends of Barbour County.”

She is very affectionate and loving, but is looking to be the only cat in the house as she is the Queen of her castle.

She would make an excellent companion or family member for those interested in adding a cat to the family.

Every Monday and Wednesday, we’ll be featuring adoptable shelter animals like Shasta for our annual “Clear the Shelters” event running through September 19th.

For more information about adopting Shasta or any of her other pals at the animal shelter, please contact the Animal Friends of Barbour County through their website or at 304-823-2012.