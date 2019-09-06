       
banner for pet adoption quiz sponsored by Panhandle cleaning & restoration

Clear the Shelters: Part 4

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cats VS Dogs Photo Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories