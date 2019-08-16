Clear The Shelters: The Doddridge County Humane Society prepares for adoption drive

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Humane Society is preparing for the nationwide pet adoption drive this Saturday.

The event allows humane societies to reduce or waive all adoption fees, providing more space to help other animals in need.

“We have been looking forward to it and preparing for it because we have an over abundance of cats and kittens right now , beautiful kittens,” said Sandra Farley, Director of the Doddridge County Humane Society.

The humane society will be open Saturday, August 17 from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.