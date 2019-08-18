Clear the Shelters: Top Moments From Around the Country

Teddy, a catahoula leopard dog mix, was originally taken in at the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia back in January. And after a few failed adoptions, the hearing impaired dog was returned in June and sat at the shelter waiting for the perfect family who would be patient enough to fullfil his needs.

Emmy Homan, the shelter's development manager, told NBC Teddy is a sweet dog and eager to learn, she just needed extra training and attention.