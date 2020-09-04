Doddridge County Humane Society continues discounted adoptions due to the success of Clear the Shelters

SALEM, W.Va. – Clear the Shelters was a success, especially for one shelter, which explained that it is continuing to see an influx of people coming in to adopt pets to keep them company during quarantine.

The Doddridge County Humane Society was able to get plenty of animals adopted, after making an effort to find each of them the perfect forever home.

“We had a total of 13 dogs adopted and 11 cats, which is really terrific for our shelter here. Those are high numbers for any month, but that was awesome. And then on Saturday the 29th itself we had three cats and two dogs adopted that day,” said shelter director Deborah Casteel.

The event went so well that the shelter has decided to continue its efforts to encourage adoptions through the next couple of months.

“Our adult cats, because we have quite a few, the adoption fee has been lowered to $40 from $75 for September and October. Kittens are still at a $75 adoption fee, but we really need to make room. We have a lot of cats and kittens,” said Casteel.

Shelter staff said that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surprising increase in the amount of people coming in to adopt pets so they have someone to spend time with while isolating from the virus.

“Two things are happening-two positive things. People are coming in to adopt dogs and people are getting their dogs and cats spayed and neutered, which I think they intended to do, they’ve just never had time because all the vets are really busy right now which is wonderful to get those animals fixed so they won’t have issues running around and getting run over and things like that, so we’re really happy about that,” said Casteel.

The Doddridge County Humane Society also recently received a grant to add on to its outdoor “catio” for cats and kittens to explore.